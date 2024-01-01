5 Swedish kronor to Zambian kwacha

Convert SEK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ZK2.515 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZMW
1 SEK to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.53972.6384
Low2.48672.4867
Average2.50962.5474
Change-0.34%-2.37%
View full history

1 SEK to ZMW stats

The performance of SEK to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5397 and a 30 day low of 2.4867. This means the 30 day average was 2.5096. The change for SEK to ZMW was -0.34.

The performance of SEK to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6384 and a 90 day low of 2.4867. This means the 90 day average was 2.5474. The change for SEK to ZMW was -2.37.

Track market ratesView SEK to ZMW chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.950.7917.08311.05884.4731.3974.122
1 EUR1.05310.8337.45911.64488.9541.4714.341
1 GBP1.2641.20118.95613.981106.8071.7665.212
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9260.1970.582

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / ZMW
1 SEK2.51494 ZMW
5 SEK12.57470 ZMW
10 SEK25.14940 ZMW
20 SEK50.29880 ZMW
50 SEK125.74700 ZMW
100 SEK251.49400 ZMW
250 SEK628.73500 ZMW
500 SEK1,257.47000 ZMW
1000 SEK2,514.94000 ZMW
2000 SEK5,029.88000 ZMW
5000 SEK12,574.70000 ZMW
10000 SEK25,149.40000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Swedish Krona
1 ZMW0.39762 SEK
5 ZMW1.98812 SEK
10 ZMW3.97624 SEK
20 ZMW7.95248 SEK
50 ZMW19.88120 SEK
100 ZMW39.76240 SEK
250 ZMW99.40600 SEK
500 ZMW198.81200 SEK
1000 ZMW397.62400 SEK
2000 ZMW795.24800 SEK
5000 ZMW1,988.12000 SEK
10000 ZMW3,976.24000 SEK