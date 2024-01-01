2,000 Swedish kronor to CFP francs

Convert SEK to XPF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₣10.24 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
SEK to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XPF
1 SEK to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.448110.6586
Low10.148610.1486
Average10.296510.4354
Change-2.00%-3.11%
1 SEK to XPF stats

The performance of SEK to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4481 and a 30 day low of 10.1486. This means the 30 day average was 10.2965. The change for SEK to XPF was -2.00.

The performance of SEK to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6586 and a 90 day low of 10.1486. This means the 90 day average was 10.4354. The change for SEK to XPF was -3.11.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.950.7917.08311.06284.4781.3974.122
1 EUR1.05310.8337.45911.6588.9681.4714.341
1 GBP1.2641.218.95213.982106.7751.7665.21
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9280.1970.582

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / CFP Franc
1 SEK10.23700 XPF
5 SEK51.18500 XPF
10 SEK102.37000 XPF
20 SEK204.74000 XPF
50 SEK511.85000 XPF
100 SEK1,023.70000 XPF
250 SEK2,559.25000 XPF
500 SEK5,118.50000 XPF
1000 SEK10,237.00000 XPF
2000 SEK20,474.00000 XPF
5000 SEK51,185.00000 XPF
10000 SEK102,370.00000 XPF
