250 Swedish kronor to Samoan talas

Convert SEK to WST at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = WS$0.2518 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 SEK to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26000.2679
Low0.24760.2476
Average0.25330.2596
Change-2.35%-5.58%
View full history

1 SEK to WST stats

The performance of SEK to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2600 and a 30 day low of 0.2476. This means the 30 day average was 0.2533. The change for SEK to WST was -2.35.

The performance of SEK to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2679 and a 90 day low of 0.2476. This means the 90 day average was 0.2596. The change for SEK to WST was -5.58.

Track market ratesView SEK to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.08111.05684.4691.3974.121
1 EUR1.05310.8337.45911.64688.9751.4724.34
1 GBP1.2641.218.95113.975106.7731.7665.208
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9290.1970.582

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Samoan Tala
1 SEK0.25182 WST
5 SEK1.25912 WST
10 SEK2.51824 WST
20 SEK5.03648 WST
50 SEK12.59120 WST
100 SEK25.18240 WST
250 SEK62.95600 WST
500 SEK125.91200 WST
1000 SEK251.82400 WST
2000 SEK503.64800 WST
5000 SEK1,259.12000 WST
10000 SEK2,518.24000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swedish Krona
1 WST3.97103 SEK
5 WST19.85515 SEK
10 WST39.71030 SEK
20 WST79.42060 SEK
50 WST198.55150 SEK
100 WST397.10300 SEK
250 WST992.75750 SEK
500 WST1,985.51500 SEK
1000 WST3,971.03000 SEK
2000 WST7,942.06000 SEK
5000 WST19,855.15000 SEK
10000 WST39,710.30000 SEK