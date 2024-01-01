Saudi riyals to Zambian kwacha today

Convert SAR to ZMW at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ZK7.378 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
SAR to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZMW
1 SAR to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.37787.3778
Low7.07756.9098
Average7.20067.0882
Change4.09%5.54%
1 SAR to ZMW stats

The performance of SAR to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3778 and a 30 day low of 7.0775. This means the 30 day average was 7.2006. The change for SAR to ZMW was 4.09.

The performance of SAR to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3778 and a 90 day low of 6.9098. This means the 90 day average was 7.0882. The change for SAR to ZMW was 5.54.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / ZMW
1 SAR7.37758 ZMW
5 SAR36.88790 ZMW
10 SAR73.77580 ZMW
20 SAR147.55160 ZMW
50 SAR368.87900 ZMW
100 SAR737.75800 ZMW
250 SAR1,844.39500 ZMW
500 SAR3,688.79000 ZMW
1000 SAR7,377.58000 ZMW
2000 SAR14,755.16000 ZMW
5000 SAR36,887.90000 ZMW
10000 SAR73,775.80000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Saudi Riyal
1 ZMW0.13555 SAR
5 ZMW0.67773 SAR
10 ZMW1.35546 SAR
20 ZMW2.71092 SAR
50 ZMW6.77730 SAR
100 ZMW13.55460 SAR
250 ZMW33.88650 SAR
500 ZMW67.77300 SAR
1000 ZMW135.54600 SAR
2000 ZMW271.09200 SAR
5000 ZMW677.73000 SAR
10000 ZMW1,355.46000 SAR