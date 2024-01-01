10 Saudi riyals to Zambian kwacha

Convert SAR to ZMW at the real exchange rate

10 sar
60.47 zmw

1.00000 SAR = 6.04682 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.8996279.051.351350.924256.00731.523110.790358
1 INR0.012062813.366120.0163010.01114810.6756040.0183730.00953391
1 PKR0.003583590.29707810.004842680.003311850.2007070.005458210.00283232
1 CAD0.74000161.3458206.49710.68388841.44541.12710.584865

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / ZMW
1 SAR6.04682 ZMW
5 SAR30.23410 ZMW
10 SAR60.46820 ZMW
20 SAR120.93640 ZMW
50 SAR302.34100 ZMW
100 SAR604.68200 ZMW
250 SAR1511.70500 ZMW
500 SAR3023.41000 ZMW
1000 SAR6046.82000 ZMW
2000 SAR12093.64000 ZMW
5000 SAR30234.10000 ZMW
10000 SAR60468.20000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Saudi Riyal
1 ZMW0.16538 SAR
5 ZMW0.82688 SAR
10 ZMW1.65376 SAR
20 ZMW3.30752 SAR
50 ZMW8.26880 SAR
100 ZMW16.53760 SAR
250 ZMW41.34400 SAR
500 ZMW82.68800 SAR
1000 ZMW165.37600 SAR
2000 ZMW330.75200 SAR
5000 ZMW826.88000 SAR
10000 ZMW1653.76000 SAR