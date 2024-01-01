Saudi riyals to CFP francs today

Convert SAR to XPF at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ₣30.08 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
SAR to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 SAR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.139730.1397
Low29.137628.4988
Average29.543929.0377
Change2.51%4.89%
1 SAR to XPF stats

The performance of SAR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.1397 and a 30 day low of 29.1376. This means the 30 day average was 29.5439. The change for SAR to XPF was 2.51.

The performance of SAR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.1397 and a 90 day low of 28.4988. This means the 90 day average was 29.0377. The change for SAR to XPF was 4.89.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / CFP Franc
1 SAR30.07680 XPF
5 SAR150.38400 XPF
10 SAR300.76800 XPF
20 SAR601.53600 XPF
50 SAR1,503.84000 XPF
100 SAR3,007.68000 XPF
250 SAR7,519.20000 XPF
500 SAR15,038.40000 XPF
1000 SAR30,076.80000 XPF
2000 SAR60,153.60000 XPF
5000 SAR150,384.00000 XPF
10000 SAR300,768.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 XPF0.03325 SAR
5 XPF0.16624 SAR
10 XPF0.33248 SAR
20 XPF0.66496 SAR
50 XPF1.66241 SAR
100 XPF3.32482 SAR
250 XPF8.31205 SAR
500 XPF16.62410 SAR
1000 XPF33.24820 SAR
2000 XPF66.49640 SAR
5000 XPF166.24100 SAR
10000 XPF332.48200 SAR