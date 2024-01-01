Saudi riyals to Samoan talas today

Convert SAR to WST at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = WS$0.7313 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
SAR to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

WST
1 SAR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73740.7374
Low0.71780.7137
Average0.72650.7220
Change0.95%1.03%
1 SAR to WST stats

The performance of SAR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7374 and a 30 day low of 0.7178. This means the 30 day average was 0.7265. The change for SAR to WST was 0.95.

The performance of SAR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7374 and a 90 day low of 0.7137. This means the 90 day average was 0.7220. The change for SAR to WST was 1.03.

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.43277.851.3960.94858.921.5340.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.461198.96910.67942.1931.0990.566

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Samoan Tala
1 SAR0.73125 WST
5 SAR3.65625 WST
10 SAR7.31250 WST
20 SAR14.62500 WST
50 SAR36.56250 WST
100 SAR73.12500 WST
250 SAR182.81250 WST
500 SAR365.62500 WST
1000 SAR731.25000 WST
2000 SAR1,462.50000 WST
5000 SAR3,656.25000 WST
10000 SAR7,312.50000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Saudi Riyal
1 WST1.36752 SAR
5 WST6.83760 SAR
10 WST13.67520 SAR
20 WST27.35040 SAR
50 WST68.37600 SAR
100 WST136.75200 SAR
250 WST341.88000 SAR
500 WST683.76000 SAR
1000 WST1,367.52000 SAR
2000 WST2,735.04000 SAR
5000 WST6,837.60000 SAR
10000 WST13,675.20000 SAR