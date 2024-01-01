Saudi riyals to Thai bahts today

Convert SAR to THB at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ฿9.238 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 SAR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.31649.3164
Low8.92808.6289
Average9.09758.9579
Change3.47%2.08%
View full history

1 SAR to THB stats

The performance of SAR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3164 and a 30 day low of 8.9280. This means the 30 day average was 9.0975. The change for SAR to THB was 3.47.

The performance of SAR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.3164 and a 90 day low of 8.6289. This means the 90 day average was 8.9579. The change for SAR to THB was 2.08.

Track market ratesView SAR to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.434277.851.3970.94858.941.5340.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.461198.96210.67942.2061.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Thai Baht
1 SAR9.23807 THB
5 SAR46.19035 THB
10 SAR92.38070 THB
20 SAR184.76140 THB
50 SAR461.90350 THB
100 SAR923.80700 THB
250 SAR2,309.51750 THB
500 SAR4,619.03500 THB
1000 SAR9,238.07000 THB
2000 SAR18,476.14000 THB
5000 SAR46,190.35000 THB
10000 SAR92,380.70000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Saudi Riyal
1 THB0.10825 SAR
5 THB0.54124 SAR
10 THB1.08248 SAR
20 THB2.16496 SAR
50 THB5.41240 SAR
100 THB10.82480 SAR
250 THB27.06200 SAR
500 THB54.12400 SAR
1000 THB108.24800 SAR
2000 THB216.49600 SAR
5000 THB541.24000 SAR
10000 THB1,082.48000 SAR