Saudi riyals to Singapore dollars today

Convert SAR to SGD at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = S$0.3576 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:57
SAR to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 SAR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35840.3584
Low0.34960.3413
Average0.35370.3489
Change2.01%3.13%
1 SAR to SGD stats

The performance of SAR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3584 and a 30 day low of 0.3496. This means the 30 day average was 0.3537. The change for SAR to SGD was 2.01.

The performance of SAR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3584 and a 90 day low of 0.3413. This means the 90 day average was 0.3489. The change for SAR to SGD was 3.13.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Singapore Dollar
1 SAR0.35757 SGD
5 SAR1.78786 SGD
10 SAR3.57572 SGD
20 SAR7.15144 SGD
50 SAR17.87860 SGD
100 SAR35.75720 SGD
250 SAR89.39300 SGD
500 SAR178.78600 SGD
1000 SAR357.57200 SGD
2000 SAR715.14400 SGD
5000 SAR1,787.86000 SGD
10000 SAR3,575.72000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 SGD2.79664 SAR
5 SGD13.98320 SAR
10 SGD27.96640 SAR
20 SGD55.93280 SAR
50 SGD139.83200 SAR
100 SGD279.66400 SAR
250 SGD699.16000 SAR
500 SGD1,398.32000 SAR
1000 SGD2,796.64000 SAR
2000 SGD5,593.28000 SAR
5000 SGD13,983.20000 SAR
10000 SGD27,966.40000 SAR