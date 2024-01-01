Saudi riyals to Seychellois rupees today

Convert SAR to SCR at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ₨3.625 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
SAR to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 SAR to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.89754.0008
Low3.52393.4867
Average3.66363.6733
Change-4.25%-0.33%
1 SAR to SCR stats

The performance of SAR to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8975 and a 30 day low of 3.5239. This means the 30 day average was 3.6636. The change for SAR to SCR was -4.25.

The performance of SAR to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0008 and a 90 day low of 3.4867. This means the 90 day average was 3.6733. The change for SAR to SCR was -0.33.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Seychellois Rupee
1 SAR3.62472 SCR
5 SAR18.12360 SCR
10 SAR36.24720 SCR
20 SAR72.49440 SCR
50 SAR181.23600 SCR
100 SAR362.47200 SCR
250 SAR906.18000 SCR
500 SAR1,812.36000 SCR
1000 SAR3,624.72000 SCR
2000 SAR7,249.44000 SCR
5000 SAR18,123.60000 SCR
10000 SAR36,247.20000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 SCR0.27588 SAR
5 SCR1.37941 SAR
10 SCR2.75883 SAR
20 SCR5.51766 SAR
50 SCR13.79415 SAR
100 SCR27.58830 SAR
250 SCR68.97075 SAR
500 SCR137.94150 SAR
1000 SCR275.88300 SAR
2000 SCR551.76600 SAR
5000 SCR1,379.41500 SAR
10000 SCR2,758.83000 SAR