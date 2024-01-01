Saudi riyals to Serbian dinars today

Convert SAR to RSD at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = РСД29.53 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 SAR to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.580029.5800
Low28.491627.8683
Average29.038528.4919
Change2.29%5.97%
View full history

1 SAR to RSD stats

The performance of SAR to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.5800 and a 30 day low of 28.4916. This means the 30 day average was 29.0385. The change for SAR to RSD was 2.29.

The performance of SAR to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.5800 and a 90 day low of 27.8683. This means the 90 day average was 28.4919. The change for SAR to RSD was 5.97.

Track market ratesView SAR to RSD chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.433277.851.3970.94858.941.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.458198.95510.67942.2041.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Serbian Dinar
1 SAR29.53270 RSD
5 SAR147.66350 RSD
10 SAR295.32700 RSD
20 SAR590.65400 RSD
50 SAR1,476.63500 RSD
100 SAR2,953.27000 RSD
250 SAR7,383.17500 RSD
500 SAR14,766.35000 RSD
1000 SAR29,532.70000 RSD
2000 SAR59,065.40000 RSD
5000 SAR147,663.50000 RSD
10000 SAR295,327.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 RSD0.03386 SAR
5 RSD0.16930 SAR
10 RSD0.33861 SAR
20 RSD0.67722 SAR
50 RSD1.69304 SAR
100 RSD3.38608 SAR
250 RSD8.46520 SAR
500 RSD16.93040 SAR
1000 RSD33.86080 SAR
2000 RSD67.72160 SAR
5000 RSD169.30400 SAR
10000 RSD338.60800 SAR