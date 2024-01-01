10 thousand Saudi riyals to Serbian dinars

Convert SAR to RSD at the real exchange rate

10,000 sar
288,739 rsd

1.00000 SAR = 28.87390 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.854991.0822589.72341.463691.647640.9526218.4296
1 GBP1.169611.26585104.9451.7121.927151.1141921.5562
1 USD0.9240.789983182.90451.352451.522420.8802517.029
1 INR0.01114540.009528830.012062110.01631330.01836350.01061760.205405

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Serbian Dinar
1 SAR28.87390 RSD
5 SAR144.36950 RSD
10 SAR288.73900 RSD
20 SAR577.47800 RSD
50 SAR1443.69500 RSD
100 SAR2887.39000 RSD
250 SAR7218.47500 RSD
500 SAR14436.95000 RSD
1000 SAR28873.90000 RSD
2000 SAR57747.80000 RSD
5000 SAR144369.50000 RSD
10000 SAR288739.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 RSD0.03463 SAR
5 RSD0.17317 SAR
10 RSD0.34633 SAR
20 RSD0.69267 SAR
50 RSD1.73167 SAR
100 RSD3.46334 SAR
250 RSD8.65835 SAR
500 RSD17.31670 SAR
1000 RSD34.63340 SAR
2000 RSD69.26680 SAR
5000 RSD173.16700 SAR
10000 RSD346.33400 SAR