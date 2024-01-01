Saudi riyals to Qatari rials today

Convert SAR to QAR at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = QR0.9713 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 SAR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97150.9720
Low0.97010.9701
Average0.97070.9710
Change0.07%-0.03%
View full history

1 SAR to QAR stats

The performance of SAR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9715 and a 30 day low of 0.9701. This means the 30 day average was 0.9707. The change for SAR to QAR was 0.07.

The performance of SAR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9720 and a 90 day low of 0.9701. This means the 90 day average was 0.9710. The change for SAR to QAR was -0.03.

Track market ratesView SAR to QAR chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.433277.851.3970.94858.941.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.458198.95510.67942.2041.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Qatari Rial
1 SAR0.97133 QAR
5 SAR4.85664 QAR
10 SAR9.71327 QAR
20 SAR19.42654 QAR
50 SAR48.56635 QAR
100 SAR97.13270 QAR
250 SAR242.83175 QAR
500 SAR485.66350 QAR
1000 SAR971.32700 QAR
2000 SAR1,942.65400 QAR
5000 SAR4,856.63500 QAR
10000 SAR9,713.27000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 QAR1.02952 SAR
5 QAR5.14760 SAR
10 QAR10.29520 SAR
20 QAR20.59040 SAR
50 QAR51.47600 SAR
100 QAR102.95200 SAR
250 QAR257.38000 SAR
500 QAR514.76000 SAR
1000 QAR1,029.52000 SAR
2000 QAR2,059.04000 SAR
5000 QAR5,147.60000 SAR
10000 QAR10,295.20000 SAR