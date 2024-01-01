20 Saudi riyals to Qatari rials

Convert SAR to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 sar
19.45 qar

1.00000 SAR = 0.97242 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855041.0821589.71551.463551.647740.9526118.426
1 GBP1.1695411.26565104.9291.711731.927141.1141121.5505
1 USD0.92410.790108182.90491.352451.522650.8802517.0272
1 INR0.01114630.009530290.01206210.01631330.01836620.01061760.205382

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Qatari Rial
1 SAR0.97242 QAR
5 SAR4.86208 QAR
10 SAR9.72417 QAR
20 SAR19.44834 QAR
50 SAR48.62085 QAR
100 SAR97.24170 QAR
250 SAR243.10425 QAR
500 SAR486.20850 QAR
1000 SAR972.41700 QAR
2000 SAR1944.83400 QAR
5000 SAR4862.08500 QAR
10000 SAR9724.17000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 QAR1.02837 SAR
5 QAR5.14185 SAR
10 QAR10.28370 SAR
20 QAR20.56740 SAR
50 QAR51.41850 SAR
100 QAR102.83700 SAR
250 QAR257.09250 SAR
500 QAR514.18500 SAR
1000 QAR1028.37000 SAR
2000 QAR2056.74000 SAR
5000 QAR5141.85000 SAR
10000 QAR10283.70000 SAR