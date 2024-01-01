1 Qatari rial to Saudi riyals

Convert QAR to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 qar
1.03 sar

1.00000 QAR = 1.02918 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:06
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8554851.0766589.38431.454341.649910.9506618.3637
1 GBP1.1689311.2585104.4821.699981.928591.1112521.4654
1 USD0.928850.794597183.02081.35081.532450.88317.0563
1 INR0.01118760.009571060.012045210.01627060.01845860.01063590.205446

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 QAR1.02918 SAR
5 QAR5.14590 SAR
10 QAR10.29180 SAR
20 QAR20.58360 SAR
50 QAR51.45900 SAR
100 QAR102.91800 SAR
250 QAR257.29500 SAR
500 QAR514.59000 SAR
1000 QAR1029.18000 SAR
2000 QAR2058.36000 SAR
5000 QAR5145.90000 SAR
10000 QAR10291.80000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Qatari Rial
1 SAR0.97164 QAR
5 SAR4.85822 QAR
10 SAR9.71643 QAR
20 SAR19.43286 QAR
50 SAR48.58215 QAR
100 SAR97.16430 QAR
250 SAR242.91075 QAR
500 SAR485.82150 QAR
1000 SAR971.64300 QAR
2000 SAR1943.28600 QAR
5000 SAR4858.21500 QAR
10000 SAR9716.43000 QAR