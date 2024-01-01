Saudi riyals to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert SAR to PEN at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = S/.1.012 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 SAR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01381.0166
Low0.99870.9882
Average1.00591.0026
Change1.29%1.34%
View full history

1 SAR to PEN stats

The performance of SAR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0138 and a 30 day low of 0.9987. This means the 30 day average was 1.0059. The change for SAR to PEN was 1.29.

The performance of SAR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0166 and a 90 day low of 0.9882. This means the 90 day average was 1.0026. The change for SAR to PEN was 1.34.

Track market ratesView SAR to PEN chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.431277.851.3970.94858.9551.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.453198.9410.67942.2111.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SAR1.01167 PEN
5 SAR5.05835 PEN
10 SAR10.11670 PEN
20 SAR20.23340 PEN
50 SAR50.58350 PEN
100 SAR101.16700 PEN
250 SAR252.91750 PEN
500 SAR505.83500 PEN
1000 SAR1,011.67000 PEN
2000 SAR2,023.34000 PEN
5000 SAR5,058.35000 PEN
10000 SAR10,116.70000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Saudi Riyal
1 PEN0.98847 SAR
5 PEN4.94234 SAR
10 PEN9.88468 SAR
20 PEN19.76936 SAR
50 PEN49.42340 SAR
100 PEN98.84680 SAR
250 PEN247.11700 SAR
500 PEN494.23400 SAR
1000 PEN988.46800 SAR
2000 PEN1,976.93600 SAR
5000 PEN4,942.34000 SAR
10000 PEN9,884.68000 SAR