Saudi riyals to Omani rials today

Convert SAR to OMR at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ر.ع.0.1025 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
SAR to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 SAR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10260.1027
Low0.10250.1025
Average0.10250.1025
Change0.04%-0.05%
1 SAR to OMR stats

The performance of SAR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1026 and a 30 day low of 0.1025. This means the 30 day average was 0.1025. The change for SAR to OMR was 0.04.

The performance of SAR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1027 and a 90 day low of 0.1025. This means the 90 day average was 0.1025. The change for SAR to OMR was -0.05.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Omani Rial
1 SAR0.10255 OMR
5 SAR0.51275 OMR
10 SAR1.02549 OMR
20 SAR2.05098 OMR
50 SAR5.12745 OMR
100 SAR10.25490 OMR
250 SAR25.63725 OMR
500 SAR51.27450 OMR
1000 SAR102.54900 OMR
2000 SAR205.09800 OMR
5000 SAR512.74500 OMR
10000 SAR1,025.49000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 OMR9.75143 SAR
5 OMR48.75715 SAR
10 OMR97.51430 SAR
20 OMR195.02860 SAR
50 OMR487.57150 SAR
100 OMR975.14300 SAR
250 OMR2,437.85750 SAR
500 OMR4,875.71500 SAR
1000 OMR9,751.43000 SAR
2000 OMR19,502.86000 SAR
5000 OMR48,757.15000 SAR
10000 OMR97,514.30000 SAR