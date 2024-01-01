Saudi riyals to New Zealand dollars today

Convert SAR to NZD at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = $0.4532 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 SAR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45530.4553
Low0.44060.4196
Average0.44740.4361
Change2.86%6.01%
View full history

1 SAR to NZD stats

The performance of SAR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4553 and a 30 day low of 0.4406. This means the 30 day average was 0.4474. The change for SAR to NZD was 2.86.

The performance of SAR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4553 and a 90 day low of 0.4196. This means the 90 day average was 0.4361. The change for SAR to NZD was 6.01.

Track market ratesView SAR to NZD chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.43277.851.3970.94858.9551.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.452198.9410.67942.2111.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / New Zealand Dollar
1 SAR0.45318 NZD
5 SAR2.26591 NZD
10 SAR4.53182 NZD
20 SAR9.06364 NZD
50 SAR22.65910 NZD
100 SAR45.31820 NZD
250 SAR113.29550 NZD
500 SAR226.59100 NZD
1000 SAR453.18200 NZD
2000 SAR906.36400 NZD
5000 SAR2,265.91000 NZD
10000 SAR4,531.82000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 NZD2.20662 SAR
5 NZD11.03310 SAR
10 NZD22.06620 SAR
20 NZD44.13240 SAR
50 NZD110.33100 SAR
100 NZD220.66200 SAR
250 NZD551.65500 SAR
500 NZD1,103.31000 SAR
1000 NZD2,206.62000 SAR
2000 NZD4,413.24000 SAR
5000 NZD11,033.10000 SAR
10000 NZD22,066.20000 SAR