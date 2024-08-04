100 New Zealand dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert NZD to SAR at the real exchange rate

100 nzd
223.80 sar

$1.000 NZD = SR2.238 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:11
NZD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.30512.3240
Low2.20422.2042
Average2.25722.2802
Change-2.91%-0.69%
1 NZD to SAR stats

The performance of NZD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3051 and a 30 day low of 2.2042. This means the 30 day average was 2.2572. The change for NZD to SAR was -2.91.

The performance of NZD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3240 and a 90 day low of 2.2042. This means the 90 day average was 2.2802. The change for NZD to SAR was -0.69.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 NZD2.23801 SAR
5 NZD11.19005 SAR
10 NZD22.38010 SAR
20 NZD44.76020 SAR
50 NZD111.90050 SAR
100 NZD223.80100 SAR
250 NZD559.50250 SAR
500 NZD1,119.00500 SAR
1000 NZD2,238.01000 SAR
2000 NZD4,476.02000 SAR
5000 NZD11,190.05000 SAR
10000 NZD22,380.10000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / New Zealand Dollar
1 SAR0.44683 NZD
5 SAR2.23413 NZD
10 SAR4.46826 NZD
20 SAR8.93652 NZD
50 SAR22.34130 NZD
100 SAR44.68260 NZD
250 SAR111.70650 NZD
500 SAR223.41300 NZD
1000 SAR446.82600 NZD
2000 SAR893.65200 NZD
5000 SAR2,234.13000 NZD
10000 SAR4,468.26000 NZD