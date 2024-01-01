10 thousand Saudi riyals to Mexican pesos

Convert SAR to MXN at the real exchange rate

10,000 sar
45,344.40 mxn

1.00000 SAR = 4.53444 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9156279.051.351250.923556.01091.522530.790483
1 INR0.012060513.365470.01629670.01113770.6755170.01836240.00953358
1 PKR0.003583590.29713510.004842320.00330940.200720.005456130.00283276
1 CAD0.74005661.3621206.51210.68343341.45121.126760.585001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mexican Peso
1 SAR4.53444 MXN
5 SAR22.67220 MXN
10 SAR45.34440 MXN
20 SAR90.68880 MXN
50 SAR226.72200 MXN
100 SAR453.44400 MXN
250 SAR1133.61000 MXN
500 SAR2267.22000 MXN
1000 SAR4534.44000 MXN
2000 SAR9068.88000 MXN
5000 SAR22672.20000 MXN
10000 SAR45344.40000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 MXN0.22053 SAR
5 MXN1.10267 SAR
10 MXN2.20534 SAR
20 MXN4.41068 SAR
50 MXN11.02670 SAR
100 MXN22.05340 SAR
250 MXN55.13350 SAR
500 MXN110.26700 SAR
1000 MXN220.53400 SAR
2000 MXN441.06800 SAR
5000 MXN1102.67000 SAR
10000 MXN2205.34000 SAR