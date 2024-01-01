5 Saudi riyals to Brunei dollars

Convert SAR to BND

5 sar
1.79 bnd

1.00000 SAR = 0.35847 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brunei Dollar
1 SAR0.35847 BND
5 SAR1.79236 BND
10 SAR3.58472 BND
20 SAR7.16944 BND
50 SAR17.92360 BND
100 SAR35.84720 BND
250 SAR89.61800 BND
500 SAR179.23600 BND
1000 SAR358.47200 BND
2000 SAR716.94400 BND
5000 SAR1792.36000 BND
10000 SAR3584.72000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BND2.78962 SAR
5 BND13.94810 SAR
10 BND27.89620 SAR
20 BND55.79240 SAR
50 BND139.48100 SAR
100 BND278.96200 SAR
250 BND697.40500 SAR
500 BND1394.81000 SAR
1000 BND2789.62000 SAR
2000 BND5579.24000 SAR
5000 BND13948.10000 SAR
10000 BND27896.20000 SAR