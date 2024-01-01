5 Brunei dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert BND to SAR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = SR2.805 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 BND to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.86012.9296
Low2.78992.7899
Average2.82882.8675
Change-1.68%-2.07%
View full history

1 BND to SAR stats

The performance of BND to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8601 and a 30 day low of 2.7899. This means the 30 day average was 2.8288. The change for BND to SAR was -1.68.

The performance of BND to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9296 and a 90 day low of 2.7899. This means the 90 day average was 2.8675. The change for BND to SAR was -2.07.

Track market ratesView BND to SAR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0591.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.1361.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9350.9591.0970.564
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6740.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BND2.80481 SAR
5 BND14.02405 SAR
10 BND28.04810 SAR
20 BND56.09620 SAR
50 BND140.24050 SAR
100 BND280.48100 SAR
250 BND701.20250 SAR
500 BND1,402.40500 SAR
1000 BND2,804.81000 SAR
2000 BND5,609.62000 SAR
5000 BND14,024.05000 SAR
10000 BND28,048.10000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brunei Dollar
1 SAR0.35653 BND
5 SAR1.78265 BND
10 SAR3.56530 BND
20 SAR7.13060 BND
50 SAR17.82650 BND
100 SAR35.65300 BND
250 SAR89.13250 BND
500 SAR178.26500 BND
1000 SAR356.53000 BND
2000 SAR713.06000 BND
5000 SAR1,782.65000 BND
10000 SAR3,565.30000 BND