100 Rwandan francs to South African rand

Convert RWF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

100 rwf
1.49 zar

1.00000 RWF = 0.01487 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856971.0889.58831.456331.645710.9528818.3737
1 GBP1.166911.26025104.541.699381.920381.1119221.4403
1 USD0.925950.793493182.95211.348451.523810.8822517.0127
1 INR0.01116220.009565680.012055110.01625580.01836980.01063570.205091

How to convert Rwandan francs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / South African Rand
1 RWF0.01487 ZAR
5 RWF0.07433 ZAR
10 RWF0.14866 ZAR
20 RWF0.29732 ZAR
50 RWF0.74329 ZAR
100 RWF1.48659 ZAR
250 RWF3.71647 ZAR
500 RWF7.43295 ZAR
1000 RWF14.86590 ZAR
2000 RWF29.73180 ZAR
5000 RWF74.32950 ZAR
10000 RWF148.65900 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Rwandan Franc
1 ZAR67.26820 RWF
5 ZAR336.34100 RWF
10 ZAR672.68200 RWF
20 ZAR1345.36400 RWF
50 ZAR3363.41000 RWF
100 ZAR6726.82000 RWF
250 ZAR16817.05000 RWF
500 ZAR33634.10000 RWF
1000 ZAR67268.20000 RWF
2000 ZAR134536.40000 RWF
5000 ZAR336341.00000 RWF
10000 ZAR672682.00000 RWF