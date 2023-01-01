100 Rwandan francs to South African rand

Convert RWF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

100 rwf
1.45 zar

1.00000 RWF = 0.01452 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / South African Rand
1 RWF0.01452 ZAR
5 RWF0.07260 ZAR
10 RWF0.14520 ZAR
20 RWF0.29041 ZAR
50 RWF0.72602 ZAR
100 RWF1.45204 ZAR
250 RWF3.63010 ZAR
500 RWF7.26020 ZAR
1000 RWF14.52040 ZAR
2000 RWF29.04080 ZAR
5000 RWF72.60200 ZAR
10000 RWF145.20400 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Rwandan Franc
1 ZAR68.86850 RWF
5 ZAR344.34250 RWF
10 ZAR688.68500 RWF
20 ZAR1377.37000 RWF
50 ZAR3443.42500 RWF
100 ZAR6886.85000 RWF
250 ZAR17217.12500 RWF
500 ZAR34434.25000 RWF
1000 ZAR68868.50000 RWF
2000 ZAR137737.00000 RWF
5000 ZAR344342.50000 RWF
10000 ZAR688685.00000 RWF