100 South African rand to Rwandan francs

Convert ZAR to RWF at the real exchange rate

100 zar
6,775 rwf

1.000 ZAR = 67.75 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
How to convert South African rand to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Rwandan Franc
1 ZAR67.75030 RWF
5 ZAR338.75150 RWF
10 ZAR677.50300 RWF
20 ZAR1,355.00600 RWF
50 ZAR3,387.51500 RWF
100 ZAR6,775.03000 RWF
250 ZAR16,937.57500 RWF
500 ZAR33,875.15000 RWF
1000 ZAR67,750.30000 RWF
2000 ZAR135,500.60000 RWF
5000 ZAR338,751.50000 RWF
10000 ZAR677,503.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / South African Rand
1 RWF0.01476 ZAR
5 RWF0.07380 ZAR
10 RWF0.14760 ZAR
20 RWF0.29520 ZAR
50 RWF0.73801 ZAR
100 RWF1.47601 ZAR
250 RWF3.69003 ZAR
500 RWF7.38005 ZAR
1000 RWF14.76010 ZAR
2000 RWF29.52020 ZAR
5000 RWF73.80050 ZAR
10000 RWF147.60100 ZAR