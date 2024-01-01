20 Rwandan francs to Pakistani rupees

Convert RWF to PKR at the real exchange rate

20 rwf
4.38 pkr

1.00000 RWF = 0.21882 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8572251.080589.62651.456141.645720.9528318.3815
1 GBP1.1665511.26045104.5531.698651.919811.1115321.4428
1 USD0.92550.793367182.94911.347651.523110.8818517.012
1 INR0.01115740.009564510.012055610.01624670.0183620.01063120.20509

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 RWF0.21882 PKR
5 RWF1.09411 PKR
10 RWF2.18823 PKR
20 RWF4.37646 PKR
50 RWF10.94115 PKR
100 RWF21.88230 PKR
250 RWF54.70575 PKR
500 RWF109.41150 PKR
1000 RWF218.82300 PKR
2000 RWF437.64600 PKR
5000 RWF1094.11500 PKR
10000 RWF2188.23000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 PKR4.56990 RWF
5 PKR22.84950 RWF
10 PKR45.69900 RWF
20 PKR91.39800 RWF
50 PKR228.49500 RWF
100 PKR456.99000 RWF
250 PKR1142.47500 RWF
500 PKR2284.95000 RWF
1000 PKR4569.90000 RWF
2000 PKR9139.80000 RWF
5000 PKR22849.50000 RWF
10000 PKR45699.00000 RWF