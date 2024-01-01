5 Pakistani rupees to Rwandan francs

Convert PKR to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
23 rwf

1.000 PKR = 4.639 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 PKR4.63876 RWF
5 PKR23.19380 RWF
10 PKR46.38760 RWF
20 PKR92.77520 RWF
50 PKR231.93800 RWF
100 PKR463.87600 RWF
250 PKR1,159.69000 RWF
500 PKR2,319.38000 RWF
1000 PKR4,638.76000 RWF
2000 PKR9,277.52000 RWF
5000 PKR23,193.80000 RWF
10000 PKR46,387.60000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 RWF0.21558 PKR
5 RWF1.07788 PKR
10 RWF2.15575 PKR
20 RWF4.31150 PKR
50 RWF10.77875 PKR
100 RWF21.55750 PKR
250 RWF53.89375 PKR
500 RWF107.78750 PKR
1000 RWF215.57500 PKR
2000 RWF431.15000 PKR
5000 RWF1,077.87500 PKR
10000 RWF2,155.75000 PKR