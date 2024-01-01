100 Rwandan francs to Egyptian pounds

Convert RWF to EGP at the real exchange rate

100 rwf
2.42 egp

1.00000 RWF = 0.02424 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.92581.348950.7941231.344751.5254419.01482.9572
1 EUR1.0801511.457070.8577451.452531.647720.53889.6062
1 CAD0.7413170.6863110.5886970.9968861.1308314.095461.4976
1 GBP1.259251.165851.6986711.693381.9209123.9434104.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 RWF0.02424 EGP
5 RWF0.12118 EGP
10 RWF0.24235 EGP
20 RWF0.48470 EGP
50 RWF1.21175 EGP
100 RWF2.42351 EGP
250 RWF6.05877 EGP
500 RWF12.11755 EGP
1000 RWF24.23510 EGP
2000 RWF48.47020 EGP
5000 RWF121.17550 EGP
10000 RWF242.35100 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 EGP41.26250 RWF
5 EGP206.31250 RWF
10 EGP412.62500 RWF
20 EGP825.25000 RWF
50 EGP2063.12500 RWF
100 EGP4126.25000 RWF
250 EGP10315.62500 RWF
500 EGP20631.25000 RWF
1000 EGP41262.50000 RWF
2000 EGP82525.00000 RWF
5000 EGP206312.50000 RWF
10000 EGP412625.00000 RWF