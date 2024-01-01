5000 Serbian dinars to Pakistani rupees

Convert RSD to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 rsd
12,821.50 pkr

1.00000 RSD = 2.56430 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8555951.07789.34991.454871.648180.95142518.348
1 GBP1.1687811.25875104.4281.700381.926311.11221.4443
1 USD0.92850.794439182.96181.350851.530340.8834517.0362
1 INR0.0111920.009575960.012053710.01628280.01844630.01064890.20535

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Serbian dinars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 RSD2.56430 PKR
5 RSD12.82150 PKR
10 RSD25.64300 PKR
20 RSD51.28600 PKR
50 RSD128.21500 PKR
100 RSD256.43000 PKR
250 RSD641.07500 PKR
500 RSD1282.15000 PKR
1000 RSD2564.30000 PKR
2000 RSD5128.60000 PKR
5000 RSD12821.50000 PKR
10000 RSD25643.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 PKR0.38997 RSD
5 PKR1.94985 RSD
10 PKR3.89970 RSD
20 PKR7.79940 RSD
50 PKR19.49850 RSD
100 PKR38.99700 RSD
250 PKR97.49250 RSD
500 PKR194.98500 RSD
1000 PKR389.97000 RSD
2000 PKR779.94000 RSD
5000 PKR1949.85000 RSD
10000 PKR3899.70000 RSD