250 Pakistani rupees to Serbian dinars

Convert PKR to RSD at the real exchange rate

250 pkr
99.02 rsd

1.000 PKR = 0.3961 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.9051.4661.6570.97117.858
1 GBP1.17111.245104.1031.7171.941.13720.911
1 USD0.940.803183.61.3791.5580.91316.793
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 PKR0.39610 RSD
5 PKR1.98047 RSD
10 PKR3.96095 RSD
20 PKR7.92190 RSD
50 PKR19.80475 RSD
100 PKR39.60950 RSD
250 PKR99.02375 RSD
500 PKR198.04750 RSD
1000 PKR396.09500 RSD
2000 PKR792.19000 RSD
5000 PKR1,980.47500 RSD
10000 PKR3,960.95000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 RSD2.52465 PKR
5 RSD12.62325 PKR
10 RSD25.24650 PKR
20 RSD50.49300 PKR
50 RSD126.23250 PKR
100 RSD252.46500 PKR
250 RSD631.16250 PKR
500 RSD1,262.32500 PKR
1000 RSD2,524.65000 PKR
2000 RSD5,049.30000 PKR
5000 RSD12,623.25000 PKR
10000 RSD25,246.50000 PKR