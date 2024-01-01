5000 Serbian dinars to South Korean wons

Convert RSD to KRW at the real exchange rate

5,000 rsd
61,461 krw

1.00000 RSD = 12.29220 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9286517.04360.79437618.98451.350851.3461582.9676
1 EUR1.07685118.35340.85542520.44351.454661.449689.3437
1 MXN0.05867320.054485810.04660851.113880.07925850.07898274.86796
1 GBP1.258851.1690121.4553123.89861.700521.6946104.444

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / South Korean Won
1 RSD12.29220 KRW
5 RSD61.46100 KRW
10 RSD122.92200 KRW
20 RSD245.84400 KRW
50 RSD614.61000 KRW
100 RSD1229.22000 KRW
250 RSD3073.05000 KRW
500 RSD6146.10000 KRW
1000 RSD12292.20000 KRW
2000 RSD24584.40000 KRW
5000 RSD61461.00000 KRW
10000 RSD122922.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Serbian Dinar
1 KRW0.08135 RSD
5 KRW0.40676 RSD
10 KRW0.81353 RSD
20 KRW1.62705 RSD
50 KRW4.06764 RSD
100 KRW8.13527 RSD
250 KRW20.33817 RSD
500 KRW40.67635 RSD
1000 KRW81.35270 RSD
2000 KRW162.70540 RSD
5000 KRW406.76350 RSD
10000 KRW813.52700 RSD