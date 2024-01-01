20 Serbian dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert RSD to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 rsd
5.68 egp

1.00000 RSD = 0.28401 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9281517.04610.7942518.95351.350251.3458582.9637
1 EUR1.0774118.36550.8557320.42051.454761.4500289.3851
1 MXN0.05866460.0544510.04659421.11190.07921170.07895354.86702
1 GBP1.259051.1685921.4619123.86341.700031.69449104.455

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 RSD0.28401 EGP
5 RSD1.42006 EGP
10 RSD2.84012 EGP
20 RSD5.68024 EGP
50 RSD14.20060 EGP
100 RSD28.40120 EGP
250 RSD71.00300 EGP
500 RSD142.00600 EGP
1000 RSD284.01200 EGP
2000 RSD568.02400 EGP
5000 RSD1420.06000 EGP
10000 RSD2840.12000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Serbian Dinar
1 EGP3.52098 RSD
5 EGP17.60490 RSD
10 EGP35.20980 RSD
20 EGP70.41960 RSD
50 EGP176.04900 RSD
100 EGP352.09800 RSD
250 EGP880.24500 RSD
500 EGP1760.49000 RSD
1000 EGP3520.98000 RSD
2000 EGP7041.96000 RSD
5000 EGP17604.90000 RSD
10000 EGP35209.80000 RSD