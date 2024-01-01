1 Romanian leu to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert RON to SZL

1 ron
4.11 szl

1.00000 RON = 4.10772 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
How to convert Romanian leus to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swazi Lilangeni
1 RON4.10772 SZL
5 RON20.53860 SZL
10 RON41.07720 SZL
20 RON82.15440 SZL
50 RON205.38600 SZL
100 RON410.77200 SZL
250 RON1026.93000 SZL
500 RON2053.86000 SZL
1000 RON4107.72000 SZL
2000 RON8215.44000 SZL
5000 RON20538.60000 SZL
10000 RON41077.20000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Romanian Leu
1 SZL0.24344 RON
5 SZL1.21722 RON
10 SZL2.43444 RON
20 SZL4.86888 RON
50 SZL12.17220 RON
100 SZL24.34440 RON
250 SZL60.86100 RON
500 SZL121.72200 RON
1000 SZL243.44400 RON
2000 SZL486.88800 RON
5000 SZL1217.22000 RON
10000 SZL2434.44000 RON