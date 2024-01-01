500 Qatari rials to Moroccan dirhams

Convert QAR to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 qar
1,384.39 mad

1.00000 QAR = 2.76877 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8553051.0764589.36611.453911.64910.95074518.3598
1 GBP1.1691711.25855104.4841.699861.928071.1115921.4657
1 USD0.928950.794565183.01931.350651.531980.883217.0559
1 INR0.01118990.009570850.012045410.01626910.01845330.01063850.205445

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Moroccan Dirham
1 QAR2.76877 MAD
5 QAR13.84385 MAD
10 QAR27.68770 MAD
20 QAR55.37540 MAD
50 QAR138.43850 MAD
100 QAR276.87700 MAD
250 QAR692.19250 MAD
500 QAR1384.38500 MAD
1000 QAR2768.77000 MAD
2000 QAR5537.54000 MAD
5000 QAR13843.85000 MAD
10000 QAR27687.70000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 MAD0.36117 QAR
5 MAD1.80586 QAR
10 MAD3.61171 QAR
20 MAD7.22342 QAR
50 MAD18.05855 QAR
100 MAD36.11710 QAR
250 MAD90.29275 QAR
500 MAD180.58550 QAR
1000 MAD361.17100 QAR
2000 MAD722.34200 QAR
5000 MAD1805.85500 QAR
10000 MAD3611.71000 QAR