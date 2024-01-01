20 Moroccan dirhams to Qatari rials

Convert MAD to QAR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = QR0.3649 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
MAD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 MAD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37240.3785
Low0.36420.3642
Average0.36830.3719
Change-0.86%-3.17%
1 MAD to QAR stats

The performance of MAD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3724 and a 30 day low of 0.3642. This means the 30 day average was 0.3683. The change for MAD to QAR was -0.86.

The performance of MAD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3785 and a 90 day low of 0.3642. This means the 90 day average was 0.3719. The change for MAD to QAR was -3.17.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 MAD0.36492 QAR
5 MAD1.82458 QAR
10 MAD3.64916 QAR
20 MAD7.29832 QAR
50 MAD18.24580 QAR
100 MAD36.49160 QAR
250 MAD91.22900 QAR
500 MAD182.45800 QAR
1000 MAD364.91600 QAR
2000 MAD729.83200 QAR
5000 MAD1,824.58000 QAR
10000 MAD3,649.16000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Moroccan Dirham
1 QAR2.74035 MAD
5 QAR13.70175 MAD
10 QAR27.40350 MAD
20 QAR54.80700 MAD
50 QAR137.01750 MAD
100 QAR274.03500 MAD
250 QAR685.08750 MAD
500 QAR1,370.17500 MAD
1000 QAR2,740.35000 MAD
2000 QAR5,480.70000 MAD
5000 QAR13,701.75000 MAD
10000 QAR27,403.50000 MAD