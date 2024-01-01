1 thousand Qatari rials to Cambodian riels

Convert QAR to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
1,118,830 khr

1.00000 QAR = 1118.83000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
Loading

How to convert Qatari rials to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Cambodian Riel
1 QAR1118.83000 KHR
5 QAR5594.15000 KHR
10 QAR11188.30000 KHR
20 QAR22376.60000 KHR
50 QAR55941.50000 KHR
100 QAR111883.00000 KHR
250 QAR279707.50000 KHR
500 QAR559415.00000 KHR
1000 QAR1118830.00000 KHR
2000 QAR2237660.00000 KHR
5000 QAR5594150.00000 KHR
10000 QAR11188300.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Qatari Rial
1 KHR0.00089 QAR
5 KHR0.00447 QAR
10 KHR0.00894 QAR
20 KHR0.01788 QAR
50 KHR0.04469 QAR
100 KHR0.08938 QAR
250 KHR0.22345 QAR
500 KHR0.44690 QAR
1000 KHR0.89379 QAR
2000 KHR1.78759 QAR
5000 KHR4.46897 QAR
10000 KHR8.93794 QAR