5 Qatari rials to Georgian laris

Convert QAR to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 qar
3.62 gel

1.00000 QAR = 0.72475 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
How to convert Qatari rials to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Georgian Lari
1 QAR0.72475 GEL
5 QAR3.62376 GEL
10 QAR7.24753 GEL
20 QAR14.49506 GEL
50 QAR36.23765 GEL
100 QAR72.47530 GEL
250 QAR181.18825 GEL
500 QAR362.37650 GEL
1000 QAR724.75300 GEL
2000 QAR1449.50600 GEL
5000 QAR3623.76500 GEL
10000 QAR7247.53000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Qatari Rial
1 GEL1.37978 QAR
5 GEL6.89890 QAR
10 GEL13.79780 QAR
20 GEL27.59560 QAR
50 GEL68.98900 QAR
100 GEL137.97800 QAR
250 GEL344.94500 QAR
500 GEL689.89000 QAR
1000 GEL1379.78000 QAR
2000 GEL2759.56000 QAR
5000 GEL6898.90000 QAR
10000 GEL13797.80000 QAR