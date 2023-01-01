20 Georgian laris to Qatari rials

Convert GEL to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 gel
27.20 qar

1.00000 GEL = 1.36014 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:15 UTC
GEL to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.048187.18841.433171.646530.9616518.5203
1GBP1.1534711.20895100.5691.653121.899221.1092321.3626
1USD0.95410.827164183.18711.36741.570970.9175517.6704
1INR0.01146940.009943420.012021110.01643760.01888480.011030.212418

How to convert Georgian laris to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Qatari Rial
1 GEL1.36014 QAR
5 GEL6.80070 QAR
10 GEL13.60140 QAR
20 GEL27.20280 QAR
50 GEL68.00700 QAR
100 GEL136.01400 QAR
250 GEL340.03500 QAR
500 GEL680.07000 QAR
1000 GEL1360.14000 QAR
2000 GEL2720.28000 QAR
5000 GEL6800.70000 QAR
10000 GEL13601.40000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Georgian Lari
1 QAR0.73522 GEL
5 QAR3.67609 GEL
10 QAR7.35217 GEL
20 QAR14.70434 GEL
50 QAR36.76085 GEL
100 QAR73.52170 GEL
250 QAR183.80425 GEL
500 QAR367.60850 GEL
1000 QAR735.21700 GEL
2000 QAR1470.43400 GEL
5000 QAR3676.08500 GEL
10000 QAR7352.17000 GEL