1 thousand Polish zloty to Uruguayan pesos

Convert PLN to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 pln
9,488.37 uyu

1.000 PLN = 9.488 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06388.9761.471.6590.9718.121
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0961.721.9411.13521.2
1 USD0.940.804183.6751.3821.560.91217.041
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Uruguayan Peso
1 PLN9.48837 UYU
5 PLN47.44185 UYU
10 PLN94.88370 UYU
20 PLN189.76740 UYU
50 PLN474.41850 UYU
100 PLN948.83700 UYU
250 PLN2,372.09250 UYU
500 PLN4,744.18500 UYU
1000 PLN9,488.37000 UYU
2000 PLN18,976.74000 UYU
5000 PLN47,441.85000 UYU
10000 PLN94,883.70000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Polish Zloty
1 UYU0.10539 PLN
5 UYU0.52696 PLN
10 UYU1.05392 PLN
20 UYU2.10784 PLN
50 UYU5.26960 PLN
100 UYU10.53920 PLN
250 UYU26.34800 PLN
500 UYU52.69600 PLN
1000 UYU105.39200 PLN
2000 UYU210.78400 PLN
5000 UYU526.96000 PLN
10000 UYU1,053.92000 PLN