5,000 Polish zloty to Seychellois rupees

Convert PLN to SCR at the real exchange rate

5,000 pln
16,648.80 scr

1.000 PLN = 3.330 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.940.80383.680.9131,393.410.97523.764
1 EUR1.06410.85488.9940.9711,481.8811.67225.273
1 GBP1.2451.1711104.1691.1361,734.5713.66229.582
1 INR0.0120.0110.0110.01116.6520.1310.284

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Seychellois Rupee
1 PLN3.32976 SCR
5 PLN16.64880 SCR
10 PLN33.29760 SCR
20 PLN66.59520 SCR
50 PLN166.48800 SCR
100 PLN332.97600 SCR
250 PLN832.44000 SCR
500 PLN1,664.88000 SCR
1000 PLN3,329.76000 SCR
2000 PLN6,659.52000 SCR
5000 PLN16,648.80000 SCR
10000 PLN33,297.60000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 SCR0.30032 PLN
5 SCR1.50161 PLN
10 SCR3.00322 PLN
20 SCR6.00644 PLN
50 SCR15.01610 PLN
100 SCR30.03220 PLN
250 SCR75.08050 PLN
500 SCR150.16100 PLN
1000 SCR300.32200 PLN
2000 SCR600.64400 PLN
5000 SCR1,501.61000 PLN
10000 SCR3,003.22000 PLN