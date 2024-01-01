10 thousand Polish zloty to Macanese patacas

Convert PLN to MOP at the real exchange rate

10,000 pln
19,695.10 mop

1.000 PLN = 1.970 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06489.0051.4721.6610.97218.056
1 GBP1.1711.245104.1761.7221.9441.13721.133
1 USD0.940.803183.6791.3841.5610.91316.975
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Macanese Pataca
1 PLN1.96951 MOP
5 PLN9.84755 MOP
10 PLN19.69510 MOP
20 PLN39.39020 MOP
50 PLN98.47550 MOP
100 PLN196.95100 MOP
250 PLN492.37750 MOP
500 PLN984.75500 MOP
1000 PLN1,969.51000 MOP
2000 PLN3,939.02000 MOP
5000 PLN9,847.55000 MOP
10000 PLN19,695.10000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Polish Zloty
1 MOP0.50774 PLN
5 MOP2.53871 PLN
10 MOP5.07742 PLN
20 MOP10.15484 PLN
50 MOP25.38710 PLN
100 MOP50.77420 PLN
250 MOP126.93550 PLN
500 MOP253.87100 PLN
1000 MOP507.74200 PLN
2000 MOP1,015.48400 PLN
5000 MOP2,538.71000 PLN
10000 MOP5,077.42000 PLN