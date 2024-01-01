250 Polish zloty to Moldovan leus

Convert PLN to MDL at the real exchange rate

250 pln
1,085.98 mdl

1.000 PLN = 4.344 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.9941.4721.6610.97118.057
1 GBP1.17111.245104.1971.7231.9451.13721.142
1 USD0.940.803183.6761.3841.5620.91316.978
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moldovan Leu
1 PLN4.34392 MDL
5 PLN21.71960 MDL
10 PLN43.43920 MDL
20 PLN86.87840 MDL
50 PLN217.19600 MDL
100 PLN434.39200 MDL
250 PLN1,085.98000 MDL
500 PLN2,171.96000 MDL
1000 PLN4,343.92000 MDL
2000 PLN8,687.84000 MDL
5000 PLN21,719.60000 MDL
10000 PLN43,439.20000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Polish Zloty
1 MDL0.23021 PLN
5 MDL1.15104 PLN
10 MDL2.30207 PLN
20 MDL4.60414 PLN
50 MDL11.51035 PLN
100 MDL23.02070 PLN
250 MDL57.55175 PLN
500 MDL115.10350 PLN
1000 MDL230.20700 PLN
2000 MDL460.41400 PLN
5000 MDL1,151.03500 PLN
10000 MDL2,302.07000 PLN