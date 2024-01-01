10 Moldovan leus to Polish zloty

Convert MDL to PLN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = zł0.2259 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
MDL to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PLN
1 MDL to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22920.2292
Low0.22330.2188
Average0.22580.2235
Change0.46%2.02%
1 MDL to PLN stats

The performance of MDL to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2292 and a 30 day low of 0.2233. This means the 30 day average was 0.2258. The change for MDL to PLN was 0.46.

The performance of MDL to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2292 and a 90 day low of 0.2188. This means the 90 day average was 0.2235. The change for MDL to PLN was 2.02.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1211.3971.53784.4271.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9241.7681.944106.8082.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96911.160.4231.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Polish Zloty
1 MDL0.22590 PLN
5 MDL1.12948 PLN
10 MDL2.25896 PLN
20 MDL4.51792 PLN
50 MDL11.29480 PLN
100 MDL22.58960 PLN
250 MDL56.47400 PLN
500 MDL112.94800 PLN
1000 MDL225.89600 PLN
2000 MDL451.79200 PLN
5000 MDL1,129.48000 PLN
10000 MDL2,258.96000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moldovan Leu
1 PLN4.42682 MDL
5 PLN22.13410 MDL
10 PLN44.26820 MDL
20 PLN88.53640 MDL
50 PLN221.34100 MDL
100 PLN442.68200 MDL
250 PLN1,106.70500 MDL
500 PLN2,213.41000 MDL
1000 PLN4,426.82000 MDL
2000 PLN8,853.64000 MDL
5000 PLN22,134.10000 MDL
10000 PLN44,268.20000 MDL