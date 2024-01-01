10 thousand Polish zloty to Albanian leks

Convert PLN to ALL at the real exchange rate

10,000 pln
232,666 all

1.000 PLN = 23.27 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.9421.4671.6580.97117.955
1 GBP1.1711.245104.0931.7171.9411.13721.014
1 USD0.940.803183.5891.3781.5580.91316.875
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Albanian Lek
1 PLN23.26660 ALL
5 PLN116.33300 ALL
10 PLN232.66600 ALL
20 PLN465.33200 ALL
50 PLN1,163.33000 ALL
100 PLN2,326.66000 ALL
250 PLN5,816.65000 ALL
500 PLN11,633.30000 ALL
1000 PLN23,266.60000 ALL
2000 PLN46,533.20000 ALL
5000 PLN116,333.00000 ALL
10000 PLN232,666.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Polish Zloty
1 ALL0.04298 PLN
5 ALL0.21490 PLN
10 ALL0.42980 PLN
20 ALL0.85960 PLN
50 ALL2.14900 PLN
100 ALL4.29800 PLN
250 ALL10.74500 PLN
500 ALL21.49000 PLN
1000 ALL42.98000 PLN
2000 ALL85.96000 PLN
5000 ALL214.90000 PLN
10000 ALL429.80000 PLN