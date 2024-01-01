amount-spellout.10000 Polish zloty to Albanian leks

Convert PLN to ALL at the real exchange rate

10,000 pln
2,31,680 all

zł1.000 PLN = Lek23.17 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5450.8961,374.1610.59822.852
1 EUR1.0810.84690.2530.9681,484.5111.44924.687
1 GBP1.2771.1821106.7241.1441,755.4213.53829.192
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4480.1270.274

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Albanian Lek
1 PLN23,16800 ALL
5 PLN115,84000 ALL
10 PLN231,68000 ALL
20 PLN463,36000 ALL
50 PLN1.158,40000 ALL
100 PLN2.316,80000 ALL
250 PLN5.792,00000 ALL
500 PLN11.584,00000 ALL
1000 PLN23.168,00000 ALL
2000 PLN46.336,00000 ALL
5000 PLN115.840,00000 ALL
10000 PLN231.680,00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Polish Zloty
1 ALL0,04316 PLN
5 ALL0,21582 PLN
10 ALL0,43163 PLN
20 ALL0,86326 PLN
50 ALL2,15815 PLN
100 ALL4,31630 PLN
250 ALL10,79075 PLN
500 ALL21,58150 PLN
1000 ALL43,16300 PLN
2000 ALL86,32600 PLN
5000 ALL215,81500 PLN
10000 ALL431,63000 PLN