Convert ALL to PLN at the real exchange rate

50 Albanian leks to Polish zloty

50 all
2.16 pln

Lek1.000 ALL = zł0.04324 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
How to convert Albanian leks to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Polish Zloty
1 ALL0,04324 PLN
5 ALL0,21619 PLN
10 ALL0,43239 PLN
20 ALL0,86477 PLN
50 ALL2,16193 PLN
100 ALL4,32386 PLN
250 ALL10,80965 PLN
500 ALL21,61930 PLN
1000 ALL43,23860 PLN
2000 ALL86,47720 PLN
5000 ALL216,19300 PLN
10000 ALL432,38600 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Albanian Lek
1 PLN23,12750 ALL
5 PLN115,63750 ALL
10 PLN231,27500 ALL
20 PLN462,55000 ALL
50 PLN1.156,37500 ALL
100 PLN2.312,75000 ALL
250 PLN5.781,87500 ALL
500 PLN11.563,75000 ALL
1000 PLN23.127,50000 ALL
2000 PLN46.255,00000 ALL
5000 PLN115.637,50000 ALL
10000 PLN231.275,00000 ALL