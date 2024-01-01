5,000 Pakistani rupees to South Korean wons

Convert PKR to KRW at the real exchange rate

5,000 pkr
25,045 krw

1.000 PKR = 5.009 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.94183.6160.8043.6721.383.75132.499
1 EUR1.063188.8630.8543.9031.4663.98634.539
1 INR0.0120.01110.010.0440.0160.0450.389
1 GBP1.2451.171104.06414.5711.7174.66840.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / South Korean Won
1 PKR5.00906 KRW
5 PKR25.04530 KRW
10 PKR50.09060 KRW
20 PKR100.18120 KRW
50 PKR250.45300 KRW
100 PKR500.90600 KRW
250 PKR1,252.26500 KRW
500 PKR2,504.53000 KRW
1000 PKR5,009.06000 KRW
2000 PKR10,018.12000 KRW
5000 PKR25,045.30000 KRW
10000 PKR50,090.60000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Pakistani Rupee
1 KRW0.19964 PKR
5 KRW0.99819 PKR
10 KRW1.99638 PKR
20 KRW3.99276 PKR
50 KRW9.98190 PKR
100 KRW19.96380 PKR
250 KRW49.90950 PKR
500 KRW99.81900 PKR
1000 KRW199.63800 PKR
2000 KRW399.27600 PKR
5000 KRW998.19000 PKR
10000 KRW1,996.38000 PKR