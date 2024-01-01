1 thousand Pakistani rupees to Kenyan shillings

Convert PKR to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 pkr
472 kes

1.000 PKR = 0.4723 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 PKR0.47228 KES
5 PKR2.36138 KES
10 PKR4.72276 KES
20 PKR9.44552 KES
50 PKR23.61380 KES
100 PKR47.22760 KES
250 PKR118.06900 KES
500 PKR236.13800 KES
1000 PKR472.27600 KES
2000 PKR944.55200 KES
5000 PKR2,361.38000 KES
10000 PKR4,722.76000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 KES2.11741 PKR
5 KES10.58705 PKR
10 KES21.17410 PKR
20 KES42.34820 PKR
50 KES105.87050 PKR
100 KES211.74100 PKR
250 KES529.35250 PKR
500 KES1,058.70500 PKR
1000 KES2,117.41000 PKR
2000 KES4,234.82000 PKR
5000 KES10,587.05000 PKR
10000 KES21,174.10000 PKR