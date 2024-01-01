1 Pakistani rupee to Angolan kwanzas

Convert PKR to AOA at the real exchange rate

1 pkr
3.03 aoa

1.000 PKR = 3.028 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 PKR3.02840 AOA
5 PKR15.14200 AOA
10 PKR30.28400 AOA
20 PKR60.56800 AOA
50 PKR151.42000 AOA
100 PKR302.84000 AOA
250 PKR757.10000 AOA
500 PKR1,514.20000 AOA
1000 PKR3,028.40000 AOA
2000 PKR6,056.80000 AOA
5000 PKR15,142.00000 AOA
10000 PKR30,284.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Pakistani Rupee
1 AOA0.33021 PKR
5 AOA1.65103 PKR
10 AOA3.30207 PKR
20 AOA6.60414 PKR
50 AOA16.51035 PKR
100 AOA33.02070 PKR
250 AOA82.55175 PKR
500 AOA165.10350 PKR
1000 AOA330.20700 PKR
2000 AOA660.41400 PKR
5000 AOA1,651.03500 PKR
10000 AOA3,302.07000 PKR