1 Angolan kwanza to Pakistani rupees

Convert AOA to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
0.34 pkr

1.00000 AOA = 0.34350 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23 UTC
AOA to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Pakistani Rupee
1 AOA0.34350 PKR
5 AOA1.71749 PKR
10 AOA3.43498 PKR
20 AOA6.86996 PKR
50 AOA17.17490 PKR
100 AOA34.34980 PKR
250 AOA85.87450 PKR
500 AOA171.74900 PKR
1000 AOA343.49800 PKR
2000 AOA686.99600 PKR
5000 AOA1717.49000 PKR
10000 AOA3434.98000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 PKR2.91122 AOA
5 PKR14.55610 AOA
10 PKR29.11220 AOA
20 PKR58.22440 AOA
50 PKR145.56100 AOA
100 PKR291.12200 AOA
250 PKR727.80500 AOA
500 PKR1455.61000 AOA
1000 PKR2911.22000 AOA
2000 PKR5822.44000 AOA
5000 PKR14556.10000 AOA
10000 PKR29112.20000 AOA